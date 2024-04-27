Ex-Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello opens up on alleged school fees refund case

The former governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello has refuted claims circulating online that the American International School Abuja (AISA) is poised to refund $760,000 in school fees he paid for his children.

A statement from his media office labelled the narrative as “mischievous.”

This comes after documents surfaced online allegedly showing AISA requesting “authentic banking details” from Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the purpose of refunding fees.

A statement signed by Ohiare Michael, the ex-governor’s media aide said “Yahaya Bello’s children have attended the American International School, Abuja, since before he became Governor, and he has paid their fees as due without fail”.

“He did not pay USD720,000 or USD840,000 as alleged. The payment commenced in 2021, not when he was leaving office,” the statement reads.

“He did not use Kogi State Government funds to pay the fees.

“The EFCC’s attempt to recover funds from the school was unsuccessful, and the court mandated the school to continue providing services.

“The documents published online are public documents filed in court and show that Yahaya Bello has nothing to hide.

“The payment is the subject of an ongoing court case, and we await the EFCC’s proof in court.”

Michael added that Bello will not be intimidated by blackmail.

“We will not engage in prejudicial statements while the matter is sub judice,” the statement reads.

“We thank Nigerians who recognize the EFCC’s desperation as personal vendetta.

“We implore others not to be misled by mischievous narratives but to follow the case until justice is served.”

On April 26, documents in which AISA asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide “authentic banking details” for the refund of fees paid for the children of Bello, made the rounds online.

In a letter addressed to the Lagos zonal commander of the EFCC, the school said the sum of $845,852 has been paid in tuition “since the 7th of September 2021 to date”.

The school said the sum to be refunded is $760,910, because it had deducted educational services already rendered.

On April 23, Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC chair, had alleged that Bello paid $720,000 in advance as fees for five of his children from the coffers of the Kogi state government.

