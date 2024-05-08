Sports
UCL: Real Madrid seal comeback win over Bayern to set up Dortmund final
Real Madrid have set up a Champions League final meeting with Dortmund after coming from behind to beat Bayern Munich in their semifinal tie.
Both sides had played a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the tie in Germany, and Bayern went 3-2 ahead in mid-second half at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.
But a late double by Joselu helped the hosts seal an incredible comeback victory in a thrilling atmosphere to reach the final.
Harry Kane’s cross had found Alphonso Davies cut in and blasted past Andriy Lunin to get the home crowd needing more than just a goal.
Read Also: Dortmund beat PSG to reach Champions League final
But Joselu grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser when he reacted quickest after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fumbled Vinicius Jr’s effort.
There was drama two minutes later when Joselu swept home from six yards out from Antonio Rudiger’s square pass as the goal had earlier been disallowed for offside.
VAR would later show that Joselu was onside, sparking incredible scenes of celebration in the Bernabeu, with Real hanging on to win 4-3 on aggregate.
14-time European champions Real Madrid will now face Dortmund in the final on Saturday, 1 June at Wembley.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...