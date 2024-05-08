UCL: Real Madrid seal comeback win over Bayern to set up Dortmund final

Real Madrid have set up a Champions League final meeting with Dortmund after coming from behind to beat Bayern Munich in their semifinal tie.

Both sides had played a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the tie in Germany, and Bayern went 3-2 ahead in mid-second half at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

But a late double by Joselu helped the hosts seal an incredible comeback victory in a thrilling atmosphere to reach the final.

Harry Kane’s cross had found Alphonso Davies cut in and blasted past Andriy Lunin to get the home crowd needing more than just a goal.

But Joselu grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser when he reacted quickest after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fumbled Vinicius Jr’s effort.

There was drama two minutes later when Joselu swept home from six yards out from Antonio Rudiger’s square pass as the goal had earlier been disallowed for offside.

VAR would later show that Joselu was onside, sparking incredible scenes of celebration in the Bernabeu, with Real hanging on to win 4-3 on aggregate.

14-time European champions Real Madrid will now face Dortmund in the final on Saturday, 1 June at Wembley.

