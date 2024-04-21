Sports
El Clasico: Late winner helps Real Madrid seal comeback against Barcelona
La Liga leaders, Real Madrid and rivals Barcelona played out a thrilling El Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.
Real came from behind twice before netting a late winner to seal a 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Barcelona.
Jude Bellingham’s injury-time winner added more disappointment on Barcelona, who had crashed out of the Champions League last Tuesday.
Read Also: Leverkusen maintain unbeaten run with stoppage-time equaliser vs Dortmund
Andreas Christensen had opened scoring for Barcelona early in the game before Vinicius Junior converted a penalty on 18 minutes to set the El Clasico flow.
Visitors Barcelona got ahead again in the 69th minute through Lopez, but Vacquez drew Real level again four minutes later, before Birmingham spoiled the party for Xavi’s men.
With five games left, Real lead the La Liga table with 81 points, opening an 11-point gap with second-placed Barcelona.
Real Madrid are now on the cusp of winning their 36th La Liga title. Meanwhile, they face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...