El Clasico: Late winner helps Real Madrid seal comeback against Barcelona

La Liga leaders, Real Madrid and rivals Barcelona played out a thrilling El Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Real came from behind twice before netting a late winner to seal a 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Barcelona.

Jude Bellingham’s injury-time winner added more disappointment on Barcelona, who had crashed out of the Champions League last Tuesday.

Andreas Christensen had opened scoring for Barcelona early in the game before Vinicius Junior converted a penalty on 18 minutes to set the El Clasico flow.

Visitors Barcelona got ahead again in the 69th minute through Lopez, but Vacquez drew Real level again four minutes later, before Birmingham spoiled the party for Xavi’s men.

With five games left, Real lead the La Liga table with 81 points, opening an 11-point gap with second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid are now on the cusp of winning their 36th La Liga title. Meanwhile, they face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

