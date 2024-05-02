International
10 die as deadly storms lash Brazil
At least 10 people have been killed in the deadly storms that have lashed southern Brazil since Monday.
The country’s civil defence agency said on Thursday that 21 others still missing following the incident.
Flooding and mudslides led the state of Rio Grande do Sul to suspend classes for Thursday when Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to visit the state to assess the damage and provide federal funding.
The Governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, described the situation as “dramatic,” saying help was needed to rescue people trapped in inundated homes.
“Everything indicates this will be the worst climate disaster ever in our state,” said Leite, noting the meteorological service has forecast rain through Saturday.
Some 4,400 residents have been evacuated, with 107 cities declaring a state of emergency.
In Santa Maria, one of the state’s major cities, a mudslide took place Wednesday and a river burst its banks and washed away bridges and roads.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...