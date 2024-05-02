10 die as deadly storms lash Brazil

At least 10 people have been killed in the deadly storms that have lashed southern Brazil since Monday.

The country’s civil defence agency said on Thursday that 21 others still missing following the incident.

Flooding and mudslides led the state of Rio Grande do Sul to suspend classes for Thursday when Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to visit the state to assess the damage and provide federal funding.

The Governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, described the situation as “dramatic,” saying help was needed to rescue people trapped in inundated homes.

“Everything indicates this will be the worst climate disaster ever in our state,” said Leite, noting the meteorological service has forecast rain through Saturday.

Some 4,400 residents have been evacuated, with 107 cities declaring a state of emergency.

In Santa Maria, one of the state’s major cities, a mudslide took place Wednesday and a river burst its banks and washed away bridges and roads.

