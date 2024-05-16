China’s solar-powered robot astronaut, Taikobot, set for Space Station duties

China’s newly developed solar-powered robot, code-named Taikobot, which was specifically designed to assist human astronauts, is all set for Space Station duties.

The solar-powered robot is a major development in space technology and has the potential to completely change how China operates its increasingly advanced space operations.

Assuring the station runs smoothly even when they are not there (human astronauts), Taikobot is programmed to handle a variety of mundane jobs while in space.

READ ALSO:China orders Apple to remove WhatsApp, Threads from its local App Store

Taikobot was created at the National University of Defense Technology in Changsha. It was first intended to assist with routine duties like carrying and fetching on board the space station.

The bot is around five feet and five inches (1.6 meters) tall and weighs about fifty-five pounds (25 kg). The creators of Taikobot claim that its anthropomorphic dual-arm system, which has two skillful hands and six degrees of flexibility, enables it to execute several tasks at once.

“The experiments show that Taikobot can do some simple and repetitive tasks along with astronauts and has the potential to help astronauts improve their onboard working efficiency,” the team wrote in their paper on the robotic astronaut.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now