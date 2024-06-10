Nigeria suffer huge setback in W’Cup race with Benin Republic defeat

Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Abidjan on Monday evening.

The Eagles, led by Finidi George, opened the scoring through Raphael Onyedika but Benin successfully came from behind to seal a big victory.

Jodel Doussou and Steve Mounie scored later in the game to put their team in a better position in the race to the global showpiece to be hosted in North America.

The result mean Nigeria’s Eagles have now failed to win in the first four matches of the qualifying series, recording three draws and losing one.

The defeat leave the team in fifth place on three points while Benin go top in Group C on seven points.

This is the second official game of the Eagles since George became coach of the team, the first being a 1-1 draw against South Africa in matchday three of the qualifiers.

After the draw against South Africa, head George made some changes, with Onyedika, Terem Moffi and Samuel Chukwueze all starting.

But the team could still not show their best form despite all the support fro. Nigerians and the game played on neutral ground.

Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr was a former Super Eagles coach. He has now claimed an important victory in his first meeting against his former team.

