Sports
Nigeria suffer huge setback in W’Cup race with Benin Republic defeat
Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Abidjan on Monday evening.
The Eagles, led by Finidi George, opened the scoring through Raphael Onyedika but Benin successfully came from behind to seal a big victory.
Jodel Doussou and Steve Mounie scored later in the game to put their team in a better position in the race to the global showpiece to be hosted in North America.
The result mean Nigeria’s Eagles have now failed to win in the first four matches of the qualifying series, recording three draws and losing one.
Read Also: W’Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles drop points again with 1-1 draw vs S’Africa
The defeat leave the team in fifth place on three points while Benin go top in Group C on seven points.
This is the second official game of the Eagles since George became coach of the team, the first being a 1-1 draw against South Africa in matchday three of the qualifiers.
After the draw against South Africa, head George made some changes, with Onyedika, Terem Moffi and Samuel Chukwueze all starting.
But the team could still not show their best form despite all the support fro. Nigerians and the game played on neutral ground.
Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr was a former Super Eagles coach. He has now claimed an important victory in his first meeting against his former team.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...