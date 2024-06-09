Alcaraz emerges 2024 French Open champion

Carlos Alcaraz has emerged the champion of the men’s singles at the French Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

Third seed Alcaraz won 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 to secure his first title on the Roland Garros clay.

“I used to watch the tournament on television and I’m now lifting the title,” said Alcaraz.

German fourth seed Zverev, who was looking to finally land his first Grand Slam title, could not see it through.

“I feel like I did everything I could. Carlos played fantastic. He played better than me in the fourth and fifth set. It’s how it is,” said Zverev.

Zverev, 27, has now lost in two Grand Slam finals, having also lost to Dominic Thiem from two sets up in the US Open final of 2020.

