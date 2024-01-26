Sports
Djokovic laments Aus Open ouster, praises Sinner for reaching final
World number one tennis star, Novak Djokovic has expressed his disappointment following his semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open.
Having been dominating the competition, the loss was the Serb’s first defeat at the Australian Open since 2018.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion was aiming to move clear of Margaret Court in terms of all-time major triumphs.
“It is not a very pleasant feeling playing this way,” said Djokovic, 36.
“But at the same time, credit to [Sinner] for doing everything better than me in every aspect of the game.”
Djokovic made 54 unforced errors, in comparison to 32 winners, and was unable to create a single break point.
“I want to congratulate Sinner for playing a great match and a great tournament so far. He’s deservedly in the final. He outplayed me completely,” said Djokovic.
“I was shocked with my level – in a bad way. There was not much I was doing right in the first two sets.
“I guess this is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I’ve ever played.”
Sinner will now go on to face German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.
