Australian Open: Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva sweeps into fourth round

Russian professional tennis player Mirra Andreeva saved a match point to staged a remarkable third-set comeback to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

The 16-year-old underlined her huge potential by crushing Jabeur in under an hour in round two and showed off her gritty fighting spirit to overcome Diane Parry 1-6 6-1 7-6 (10-5) despite being 5-1 down in the deciding set and facing a match point on her serve.

Andreeva reeled off five games in a row and served for the match, but Parry broke back to force a tie-break.

However, Andreeva dominated the breaker to secure her place in the next round.

Read Also: Focus! We’ll celebrate after we win AFCON, Peseiro urges Eagles

Andreeva, who is making her first Australian Open appearance, also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

She will next meet either Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova or Australian qualifier Storm Hunter.

Earlier, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continued her emphatic title defence with a 52-minute 6-0 6-0 victory over Lesia Tsurenko.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff also advanced on Friday with a 6-0 6-2 win over Alycia Parks.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now