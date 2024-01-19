Sports
Australian Open: Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva sweeps into fourth round
Russian professional tennis player Mirra Andreeva saved a match point to staged a remarkable third-set comeback to reach the Australian Open fourth round.
The 16-year-old underlined her huge potential by crushing Jabeur in under an hour in round two and showed off her gritty fighting spirit to overcome Diane Parry 1-6 6-1 7-6 (10-5) despite being 5-1 down in the deciding set and facing a match point on her serve.
Andreeva reeled off five games in a row and served for the match, but Parry broke back to force a tie-break.
However, Andreeva dominated the breaker to secure her place in the next round.
Andreeva, who is making her first Australian Open appearance, also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.
She will next meet either Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova or Australian qualifier Storm Hunter.
Earlier, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continued her emphatic title defence with a 52-minute 6-0 6-0 victory over Lesia Tsurenko.
Meanwhile, Coco Gauff also advanced on Friday with a 6-0 6-2 win over Alycia Parks.
By Amosun OluwaSeyi
