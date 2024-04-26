Ndidi, Iheanacho return to Premier League with Leicester

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have successfully helped Leicester City gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Ndidi was on target as Leicester beat Southampton 5-0 on Tuesday to move four points clear of second-placed Leeds.

But the automatic promotion of the Foxes was confirmed on Friday after Leeds lost heavily to QPR.

The 4-0 defeat means Daniel Farke’s side stay four points behind Championship leaders Leicester with only one game left.

Leicester remain on track to amass 100 points on their way back to the top flight following their relegation last season.

The Foxes can now claim the Championship title on Monday with victory at Preston if third-placed Ipswich fail to beat Hull City on Saturday.

