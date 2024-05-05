International
Russia declares Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy wanted for alleged war crimes
Russia has placed Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on its wanted list over alleged war crimes.
Russian State news agency, TASS, reports that the Interior Ministry listed Zelenskyy on the country’s wanted list but gave no further details.
But in a response on Sunday, Ukraine dismissed the report and described it as evidence of Moscow’s “desperation”.
A statement by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin was himself subject to arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant.
READ ALSO:Russia sentences Meta spokesperson Stone in absentia for ‘terrorism’
“We would like to remind you that unlike the worthless Russian announcements, an International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on suspicion of war crimes is quite real, and subject to implementation in 123 countries.”
The ministry said the Russian announcement was “evidence of the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda, which can think of no other way to attract attention”.
It noted that the desperate acts of Russia were similar to those of February 2022, when it issued arrest warrants for a number of Ukrainian and other European politicians.
In the 2022 bulletin, Russian police had put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Lithuania’s culture minister and members of the previous Latvian parliament on a wanted list for destroying Soviet-era monuments.
