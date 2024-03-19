International
Direct conflict between NATO, Russia would lead to World War III – Putin
Vladimir Putin, the Russian President has warned that a direct conflict between Russia and NATO would mean that the planet is one step away from World War Three.
Putin said this after claiming a landslide victory in Russia’s presidential election with 87.8 per cent of the votes.
However, the US, Germany, the UK, and other nations have said the election was neither free nor fair due to the imprisonment of political opponents and censorship.
During his post-election briefing, Putin said: “It is clear to everyone that this will be one step away from a full-scale World War Three. I think hardly anyone is interested in this.”
It would be recalled that French President, Emmanuel Macron previously said that he could not rule out the possibility of deploying ground troops in Ukraine.
Responding to questions about Macron’s statements and the risks and possibility of conflict between Russia and NATO, Putin said, “Everything is possible in the modern world.”
Read also: Kanu: South East Reps beg Tinubu to discontinue trial
Putin added that NATO servicemen were already in Ukraine.
Earlier, Putin stated that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war, adding that if the United States sent troops to Ukraine, it would be seen as a significant escalation of the conflict.
In response, French President Macron stated that Putin should not make threats when his country possesses nuclear weapons.
According to the French president, he has not spoken with Putin for several months. Such dialogue was held “when necessary.”
In the United States, in response to Putin’s statements, it was noted that they do not see any plans by Russia to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...