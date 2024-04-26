Tinubu says tough decisions have to be taken for Nigeria’s long-term gain

At a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague on Thursday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to making difficult decisions for the benefit of the Nigerian people, despite potential short-term challenges.

Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria has weathered the worst of storms and that his administration’s actions are guided by a long-term vision for the country’s prosperity.

The president highlighted the vast trade opportunities between Nigeria and the Netherlands, spanning multiple sectors. He also underscored his government’s efforts to enhance the investment climate through ongoing reforms.

Notably, Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s potential to drive the global clean energy transition with its high-grade lithium deposits, positioning the country as a key player in Europe’s energy future.

Tinubu stressed the importance of balanced and mutually beneficial partnerships, particularly in solid minerals, to create value-added opportunities.

He expressed his confidence in the Nigerian people, citing their resilience and determination.

This confidence, he said, empowers him to make tough decisions on their behalf, knowing that these choices will provide Nigerians with the tools they need to succeed in the long term.

The president stated, “I am a determined leader of my people. I have and will continue to take the difficult decisions that will benefit our people, even if there is short-term pain.

“We have gone through the worst of the storms. I am unafraid of the consequences once I know that my actions are in the best long-term interests of all Nigerians.

“Taking a holistic view of the world order, there is a tremendous opportunity between us across trade spheres, but especially in solid minerals, where we have high-grade lithium deposits that we know can power the clean energy future of the world.“There is excellent value-additive opportunity in Nigeria. The world knows us for oil. They will soon know us for greater innovative exploits in other areas.”

The meeting with Prime Minister Rutte at The Catshuis, the official residence in The Hague, underscores the strengthening of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Netherlands.

Tinubu’s remarks reaffirm his administration’s commitment to bold leadership and strategic decision-making, even in the face of challenges, to secure a brighter future for Nigeria.

