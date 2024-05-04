Sports
Champions! Real Madrid win 36th La Liga title as Barcelona lose
Real Madrid have emerged champions of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday after they thrash Cardiz and rivals Barcelona failed to win against Girona.
Leaders Real had defeated Cardiz 3-0 and needing one point to seal the title before Barcelona squandered their lead against Girona.
Third-placed Girona successfully came from behind to beat the Catalan giants 4-2, scoring three goals in the space of nine minutes in the second half.
Girona leapfrogged Barca to sit in second spot with 74 points, securing their first win over Barcelona and their spot in the Champions League for the first time ever.
Both sides now battle for runners-up position as the result gave way for runaway leaders Real Madrid to emerge champions of the topflight, with four games to spare.
Real Madrid had a fine weekend with Brahim Díaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu netting their three goals against Cardiz earlier in the day.
The Los Blancos have now clinched their 36th La Liga title.
Focus now turns to next Wednesday when they host Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with the tie at 2-2 from the first leg.
