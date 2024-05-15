Google partners Kaduna govt, NITDA to launch animated series in Hausa on how to use AI tools

Google, the world’s largest search engine, has partnered with Data Science Nigeria, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Kaduna State government to introduce an animated series in Hausa that would instruct students in the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The new initiative, according to reports, is aimed at stimulating students’ interest in STEM subjects by teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to primary and secondary school pupils in their native tongues.

According to Data Science Nigeria CEO, Bayo Adekanmbi, students can access the animated video series through NITDA’s learning management system portal.

He went on to say that the 40-video series consists of seven-minute videos that students can view online, exactly like the kids at Bryte-Chinule did.

Bayo added that the students take exams following each video, and if they achieve a score of up to 75% at the end of the series, they receive a certificate.

READ ALSO: Microsoft is creating a new AI model to compete with OpenAI, Google —Report

He said, “They will be available in primary and secondary schools, copying centres where people copy movies, and at our partner hubs,” for students who do not have devices to access the series.

Bayo noted that the greatest development in the world now is AI and also added that in the next ten to twenty years, it might serve as the foundation for national differentiation.

“Artificial intelligence is the biggest thing that is happening across the world today. It could be the basis for differentiating nations in the next 10 to 20 years. If AI will become important to our well-being and welfare, everybody must be empowered to understand what it is,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now