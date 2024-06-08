International
Israeli forces rescue four hostages from Gaza after 246 days
Israeli forces on Saturday rescued four hostages kidnapped by Hamas into the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian militant group abducted the Israelis in a surprising attack on the Jewish state on October 7, 2023.
The hostages – Noa Argamani (25), Shlomi Ziv (40), Almog Meir Jan (21), and Andrey Kozlov (27) – were abducted while attending the Nova festival, an outdoor music event in a rural area near the Gaza-Israel fence.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said on Saturday the four hostages were located in proper medical condition in two buildings at the heart of Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp.
READ ALSO: UN chief begs Israel, Hamas to end Gaza war
The IDF said the operation which has been planned for weeks was jointly carried out with the police’s elite National Counter Terror Unit and the Israel Security Agency.
One fighter was seriously injured during the operation.
In videos released by the government, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Argamani on the phone.
Following the rescue of the four, 120 Israeli hostages remain in the Gaza Strip, with 43 of them considered dead by Israel.
“We will do everything to get them back as well,” Hagari said.
