FACT CHECK: Did a Nigerian judge recently impregnate a woman after dissolving her marriage?

CLAIM: A Lagos judge, Dr Ishola Adeyemi irecently dissolved a marriage and married the woman afterwards.

VERDICT: Old Video

FULL TEXT

A video has gone viral on Facebook, in which a man alleged that a Judge in Lagos unjustly dissolved his marriage and impregnated his former wife three months after, and also unfairly denied him custody of his children.

In the video, the man, who identified himself as Oluyemi Ayeni, also alleged that the judge went on to harass him with the Police.

He said, “When I married my wife, I invested N5m in her school business. But the success of the business caused problem. I could not control her again.

“She had to move out of the house and rented an apartment in our area. After 10 months, I took her to court, thinking I would be able to resolve the matter through an alternative dispute resolution. But the judge, Dr. Ishola Adeyemi, hurriedly dissolved my marriage and impregnated her three months after the dissolution of my marriage.

“What really pained me was that the ruling was obnoxious. He denied me access to my children. He ordered that I could only see the children on the school premises once in a week. He took over the business I started with the woman. He still wanted to send me to jail. He had been using the police to harass me. He brought the police to my house and I was detained at Abbattoir Police Division.”

The video has been shared by multiple Facebook pages in the last two days. It appeared here, here, and here.

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria decided to fact-check the claim, and found it to be true, but misleading as to the time of the happenings. The video is old; it first appeared on the internet in 2016, and the matter, which happened around 2014-2015 was reported by multiple credible media platforms. The matter was eventually investigated by the Lagos State Government, and the Judge was sacked after an investigation by Lagos State Judicial Service Commission.

CONCLUSION

The video is an old one. The matter is not a recent one, as circulated on social media.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká:

