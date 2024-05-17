Zamfara APC suspends Rep for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has suspended the lawmaker representing Birnin Magaji /KauraNamoda Federal Constituency in the state, Aminu Sani Jaji, for alleged anti-party activities.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Yusuf Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Gusau.

He said the lawmaker was suspended over his role in the party’s defeat in the last general elections in the state.

The spokesman alleged that Jaji created factions aimed at weakening the party’s strength in the state.

The statement read: “The State Executive Committee of the APC, Zamfara state Chapter held an emergency meeting at the State Party Secretariat, Gusau on the 17th May 2024, where Hon. Jaji’s suspension matter was tabled to the members during which a report of an already constituted state fact-finding committee on anti-party activities established in the aftermath of the 2023 Zamfara State Governorship election was presented to the state’s committee for deliberations by members.

“Sir, it may interest you to know that, the findings of that committee as contained in its report dated 15th July 2023 equally fingered Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji and his direct involvement in anti-party activities and recommended for his immediate suspension from the party pending the review and deliberations by the State Disciplinary Committee and subsequent ratification by the State Executive Committee.

“The 7-Man State Disciplinary Committee also recommended his suspension from the party having failed to appear before the committee despite several invitations given to him, now the State Executive Committee has reviewed the earlier findings made by the State Disciplinary Committee and agreed with its recommendations and resolved to suspend him based on the findings.”

