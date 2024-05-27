Families of Texas school shooting victims drag Meta, Activison to court

The families of students involved in the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, have dragged tech giants Activison andMeta, to court over the unfortunate shooting incident which claimed 21 lives.

The families also sued a gun manufacturer, Daniel Defense, over the incident.

In a complaint, the families claimed that the companies “trained the attacker, an 18-year-old former student, Salvador Ramis, to use the weapon, conditioned him to see it as the solution to his problems, and exposed him to the weapon [he used] knowingly.”

They also accused the three companies of “chewing up alienated teenage boys and spitting out mass shooters.”

The plaintiffs in the complaint stated that the gunman in Uvalde had played Call of Duty, a video game that featured an assault-style weapon manufactured by firearms manufacturer Daniel Defense. The fact that he regularly visited Instagram, which promoted the gunmaker’s goods, was also cited.

READ ALSO:8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting

“The truth is that Daniel Defense and the gun industry did not act in isolation. Without Instagram, they would not have been able to contact this child,” plaintiffs’ attorney Josh Koskoff stated during a press conference.

”They were unable to expose him to the dopamine loop, which has the potential to kill. That is the function of Call of Duty. The same legal team led by Koskoff settled a $73 million lawsuit for the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre victims with Remington, a producer of rifles.”

Ramos had on March 24,:2022 killed 19 pupils and two instructors at the school.

At least 17 other people were hurt but survived the tragedy.

Before being fatally shot by officers of the US Border Patrol Tactical Unit, the attacker spent more than an hour killing his victims in the classrooms after shooting and seriously wounding his grandmother at their house earlier that day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now