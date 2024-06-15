Finidi resigns as Super Eagles boss less than 2 months in charge

Super Eagles coach, George Finidi has reportedly dumped the team after less than two months in charge.

The former Nigeria international, who took over the position on April 29, 2024, has taken a bow following a poor run by the team.

Finidi’s major assignment was to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with them team already lagging behind in the race before he was appointed.

The Eagles failed to beat South Africa in their matchday three of the qualifying series, settling for a 1-1 draw in Uyo.

The pressure got worse on Finidi after the Eagles fell to a shock 2-1 defeat in the hands of Benin Republic in their matchday four encounter.

The results left Nigeria in the 5th spot of the Group, leaving the team with a higher mountain to climb in their race for a spot in the global showpiece.

On Saturday, the news was all over the social media that the gaffer had quit the job, and it was confirmed by various news outlets in the country.

Every attempt to reach an official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before this report, proved abortive.

It is yet to be known the truth of the entire resignation story as well as the possible reasons as to why the ex-player would call it quits.

However the resignation reportedly follows the NFF’s decision to appoint a foreign coach to oversee Finidi.

As a result, George’s one-year contract would be downgraded, and his reported monthly salary of N15m would become reduced to N5m, while his handpicked assistants will also be replaced by the new foreign coach’s staff.

Apparently, Finidi could not accept these interventions.

