5-star Germany thrash Scotland in Euro 2024 opener

Germany put up a very fine performance in the opening game of the Euro 2024 as they thrashed Scotland 5-1 on Friday night.

The hosts ensured they started their campaign on a winning note as they entertained the home fans with loads of goal celebrations.

Scotland, who finished the game with 10 men following a red card for Ryan Porteous late in the first half, were totally outclassed.

Goals by Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala put Germany ahead before Porteous fouled Iikay Gundogan as confirmed by VAR and Kai Havertz converted the resultant penalty.

In the second half, Niclas Füllkrug added a fourth for the Germans and soon scored again but it was ruled out, before Antonio Rüdiger scored an own goal to hand Scotland a consolation.

Germany kept pushing and successfully got their fifth goal in added time through Emre Can.

They top Group A and will play Hungary in their next game next Wednesday. Hungary will take on Switzerland in the other game of the group on Saturday.

