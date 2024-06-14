Super Falcons retain 36th spot in world rankings

Super Falcons of Nigeria have retained the 36th position in the latest FIFA World rankings released on Friday.

The nine-time Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions, who are preparing to play at the Paris Olympic Games, stay number one in Africa.

Africa’s other representatives at the Olympic games, Zambia are now occupying 64th place in the world.

The last time the Falcons enjoyed a massive leap in the world ranking was in August 2023, when they moved up eight places from 40th to 32nd.

The impressive movement in the ranking was due to their impressive showing at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Despite being drawn in a tough group that had hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants Republic of Ireland, the Falcons still went through to the round of 16.

Unfortunately, they lost to England on penalty shootout in the first knockout stage.

The next women’s rankings will be published on 16 August 2024.

