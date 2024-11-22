Super Falcons to face Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana at Women’s AFCON

Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have discovered their group stage opponents for the coming women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The draw was conducted on Friday evening at the Technical Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, outside Rabat in Morocco.

The Nigerian ladies will battle Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana, after they were drawn in Group B of the Morocco tournament billed for 5th – 26th July, 2025.

Recall that the Super Falcons defeated Algeria 2-0 and 4-1 in two friendly matches last month. Both sides will be facing each other at the continental finals.

Botswana eliminated Gabon in the qualifying series and Tunisia were quarter-finalists at the last edition also hosted by Morocco.

The hosts were drawn in Group A alongside Zambia, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Defending champions South Africa are in Group C and will face Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in the group stages of the 12-nation tournament.

In the last edition, Morocco finished as runners-up, while Zambia took the bronze after a 1-0 defeat of Nigeria in the third-place match.

Full Draw

GROUP A: Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, DR Congo

GROUP B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana

GROUP C: South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Tanzania

