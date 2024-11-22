Okoye ‘happy’ to be back in Super Eagles despite conceding twice against Rwanda

Despite conceding twice against Rwanda in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his happiness on returning to the team.

Okoye, who last played for the national football team two years ago, relished his first appearance for the Super Eagles in two years.

Okoye was in goal for the Super Eagles in their 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in their final Group D game of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

Samuel Chukwueze had opened scoring earlier inthe second half when the visitors fought back with two late goals to condemn Nigeria to a loss in Uyo.

The last time Okoye was in goal for the Eagles was in the round of 16 fixture against Tunisia at the 2021 AFCON.

In that match, Okoye conceded the only goal of the game which saw Nigeria crash out of the competition and took Tunisia to the next round of the finals.

Commenting on his return this week, the Udinese first choice said despite the delegate he is delighted to once again wear the national team jersey.

“Despite the result I’m more than happy and grateful to have played in this jersey again!

“It has always been, it is and it will forever be an honour to represent Nigeria.”

