Eguavoen, Ikpeba ‘disappointed’ at Eagles’ performance in Rwanda loss

Former Super Eagles players Austin Eguavoen and Victor Ikpeba have expressed their displeasure over the performance of the national team against Rwanda on Monday night.

Eguavoen, who currently handles the team in an interim coach position, had boasted prior to the game that his boys would approach the Rwanda game as though they were playing Argentina or Brazil.

The tie was a dead rubber fixture as Nigeria already secured qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but wanted to win in front of the home crowd in Uyo.

The Eagles opened the scoring on the hour mark through Samuel Chukwueze but let their guard down as Rwanda sealed a comeback 2-1 victory against Nigeria.

“Below standard,” Eguavoen lamented. “And I feel very sad.

“This result was not what we planned for. We scored and were pushing for a second goal, but, quite against the run of play, we conceded. I tried to change the formation, but it didn’t work.”

He added: “These things happen on certain days, and today was one of those days. When we conceded the second goal, I made changes by introducing two strikers, yet it still didn’t work.”

Eguavoen has been interim head coach since the exit of Finidi George, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is still in search of a new substantive manager for the national men’s team.

Meanwhile, Ikpeba also had expectations but expressed his disappointment after the defeat against Rwanda.

“I am disappointed with the result and the performance of the team,” Ikpeba said on Monday Night Football beamed on SuperSport TV.

“This was a chance for the other players in the squad to show whether they are good enough to be part of the national team.

“Unfortunately, they failed to turn up, they didn’t do well for themselves and the fans.

“There is therefore a need for new players to be called up so as to create more competition in the team.”

In all, the Eagles have qualified for the Morocco 2025 tournament.

