Super Falcons to discover Women’s AFCON foes Friday

Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons will on Friday, discover their group stage opponents of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Continental football governing body, CAF announced that the draw ceremony will hold on Friday, November 22 at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Sale, Morocco.

The Super Falcons alongside 11 other national women’s teams will be competiting at the tournament.

The finals are set to take place in Morocco where the tournament will take place between July 5 and July 26, 2025.

South Africa are the current champions of the competition having won it on Moroccan soil back in 2022.

CAF also announced that details of the draw procedure and other useful information will follow in due course.

