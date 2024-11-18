AFCONQ: Rwanda seal comeback win over Eagles in Uyo

Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 2-1 defeat against Rwanda in their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Eagles had already secured their ticket to the Morocco 2025 tournament and were only playing the game for formalities.

Samuel Chukwueze had opened scoring near the hour mark, following a goalless first half, before the visitors fought back with two late goals to secure victory.

Ange Mutsinzi started the comeback when he netted the equaliser on 72 minutes while Innocent Nshuti ensured his side bagged all three points with a winner three minutes after.

Rwanda, who were seeking to secure the second spot from Group D, successfully ended Nigeria’s unbeaten streak in the qualifiers but failed to get the spot.

Rwanda needed to bear Nigeria and hope that Libya defeat Benin Republic in the other Group D game, but the tie ended in a goalless draw to hand Benin the qualification.

In Uyo, coach Austin Eguavoen made several changes as Bright Osayi-Samuel, Alhassan Yusuf, Raphael Onyedika, Moses Simon, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Victor Boniface, were named in the starting line-up.

Maduka Okoye also served as goalkeeper, making a return to the position for the first time in two years.

After the final round of the qualifiers, the Eagles topped the group on 11 points and Benin Republic finished second on eights.

Rwanda also finished on eight points but had an inferior goal difference, hence were third in the group while Libya finished bottom of the group on five points.

