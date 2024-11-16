How Mike Tyson was beaten by Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul tarnished two-time heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s boxing legacy with a lackluster points victory before 70,000 fans in Texas and millions streaming on Netflix.

At 58, Tyson was a shadow of his former self, having stayed 19 years away from the ring following his last professional fight.

Paul, 27, a boxing novice, capitalized on his youth and athleticism, using jabs and precise punches to control the eight-round bout of two-minute rounds.

Some fans left before judges’ scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 were announced.

Tyson landed only 18 punches in the entire fight, compared to Paul’s 78.

Paul – wearing the world’s most expensive shorts – began to pepper a man 31 years his senior.

The event was streamed to Netflix’s global reach of 283 million subscribers worldwide. The bout may have underwhelmed, but a show was put on for those in attendance.

With Paul reported to make £30m and Tyson half that, no expense was spared for a fight generating such ludicrous amount of money.

Paul had made his celebrity name by posting prank videos online and amassing a social media following of 70 million before venturing into boxing.

He wins his 11th pro fight, having lost to Tommy Fury last year, and once again reiterated his desire to fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

