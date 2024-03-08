Joshua promises to ‘deliver’ in Ngannou showdown tonight

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua will be facing Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

Joshua, whose last fight saw him defeat Otto Wallin in Riyadh in December, is looking for a fourth win in the space of 11 months.

Asked to predict the outcome of his fight against Ngannou, 34-year-old Joshua said he would deliver.

“Official prediction? I deliver, I’m the postman,” Joshua said.

Read Also: Joshua on course to become undisputed champion, says Hearn

Nganou, 37, comes in two pounds heavier than when he almost shocked the world in his boxing debut as he took WBC champion Tyson Fury to the wire in October.

“This is just my second boxing match, even though I am taking on the two best guys in the world in boxing,” Ngannou said.

“I am going in there to prove that you can be the underdog and make it and stand my ground.”

The Joshua vs Ngannou showdown will begin at 11p.m Nigeria time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now