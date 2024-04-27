Leverkusen stay on course for first unbeaten campaign in Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten run with yet another late equalizer in Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Stuttgart.

With the 2-2 scoreline, the German champions remain on course to become the first team to have an unbeaten campaign in the topflight.

Leverkusen have now extended their unbeaten run to 46 games, having not lost a game in all competitions this season.

They had trailed 2-0 after 56 minutes on Saturday but fought back to keep their unbeaten record in tact.

Read Also: Leverkusen maintain unbeaten run with stoppage-time equaliser vs Dortmund

Amine Adli halved the deficit before Robert Andrich netted in the 96th minute at the BayArena to secure a point for Leverkusen.

Recall that Leverkusen also equalised in added time last week against Borussia Dortmund.

The Xabi Alonso side secured their first German title with five games to spare but are aiming for the first unbeaten campaign, with three games left.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now