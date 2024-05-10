Power tussle erupts in Edo Labour Party as youth leader sacks state, LG, ward excos

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) is facing a leadership crisis following the controversial actions of its youth leader, Ken Omusi.

In a surprise move, Omusi dissolved the state executive committee (EXCO) led by Kelly Ogbaloi and appointed himself as the acting chairman.

Omusi, who spoke to newsmen at the state secretariat of the party in Benin City, also named Stanley Orobosa as Secretary, as part of a three man interim executive committee of the LP in Edo.

Insisting on the dissolution of state party exco, he called on the national leadership of the party in Abuja to ratify the development.

“As we speak today, the state executive of the party led by Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi as the former state chairman and comrade Akhere as the secretary are hereby dissolved.

“All the 18 local government working committee and all the ward working committee are also hereby dissolved.”

Omusi justified his actions by accusing the Ogbaloi-led EXCO of exhibiting a “draconian and tyrannical leadership style.

He claimed his decision was necessary to address these issues and ensure a smooth run-up to the upcoming September 21st gubernatorial election in the state.

However, Omusi’s legitimacy as acting chairman is likely to be challenged. The official channels for replacing a party chairman typically involves internal party processes and approval from the national leadership. This unilateral move by Omusi could lead to a legal battle within the party.

He alleged that in the last three months not less than 350 members of the party have been suspended by the state working committee.

Omusi further alleged that the members were suspended on the party’s WhatsApp platform by the state chairman.

“What is happening in the party in Edo State currently has never happened in the party anywhere else in the country even at the national level.

“The leadership of the party in the state have turned themselves into something else. Instead of building the party ahead of the September 21 governorship election, they are now suspending members of the party on the WhatsApp platform.

“That is how bad it is. I saw a short message on WhatsApp platform where members of the party are suspended.

“From February 23, 2024 till date not less than 350 Labour Party members have been suspended across the state in an election season like this, when other political parties are trying to mend fences and resolves differences.

“None of these persons that were suspended were ever disciplined according to the party’s Constitution. When a person is accused of misconduct, first thing is that you must on your own try your possible best to follow the disciplinary actions. None of these people were called for a trial, but just outright suspension on the WhatsApp platform.”

The crisis also raises questions about internal disagreements within the Edo LP. Omusi’s accusations against the EXCO suggest potential dissatisfaction among party members regarding leadership style and strategic direction. This public dispute could damage the party’s image and its ability to present a united front in the upcoming election.

It is important to note that Omusi’s claim of being a member since 2006 adds a layer of intrigue. His long-standing membership suggests he may have some level of support within the party. However, the extent of this support and whether it translates to legitimacy for his actions remain unclear.

The national leadership of the Labour Party is expected to intervene and attempt to resolve the crisis. Possible solutions include mediating discussions between the two factions or potentially calling for fresh elections within the Edo State chapter.

The outcome of this power struggle will have a significant impact on the party’s performance in the upcoming gubernatorial election. If left unresolved, the internal wrangling could alienate voters and damage the party’s chances of success.

