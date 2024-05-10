Edo ex-speaker, Okiye, resigns from PDP

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Okiye, on Friday resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okiye confirmed his exit from the PDP in a letter addressed to the party’s chairman in ward three, Arue-Uromi, Esan North East local government area of Edo State on Friday in Benin.

Okiye was impeached as the speaker of the Edo Assembly on October 12, 2020.

He said: “l write to officially inform you of my withdrawal of membership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“This decision stemmed from the alienation of the majority of my constituents and supporters by the state government under Governor Godwin Obaseki from activities and programmes of the party and government of the state.

“As if that is not enough, the party’s candidate has declared that he will continue in the governor’s principle should he win the September election, other reasons are those personal to me.

“On behalf of my family and supporters, l thank you and others for the opportunity given me to serve while in the party.”

