Wike, Fubara feud festers, as ward PDP suspends lawmaker loyal to governor

There seem not to be an end in sight in the battle for tbe soul of oil rich Rivers State, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ngor Ward 1 in Andoni Local Government Area of the state has suspended the member representing Andoni/Opobo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante.

This was contained in a resolution read to newsmen after a meeting of the leaders and stakeholders of the PDP held at the party’s office in Ngor town on Monday evening.

Abiante is one of the federal lawmakers in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The resolution, which was signed by the PDP CTC Ward Chairman in Andoni LGA, Dike Bara and CTC Ward Secretary, CTC, Dokubo Jackson, and 12 other executives, was unanimously adopted by the leaders and stakeholders of the party in the Ward.

Reading the resolution to newsmen, the PDP CTC Chairman of the Ward, Bara said Abiante’s suspension was due to his intervention in creating factions in the party.

Abiante was also accused of involvement in unauthorized publicity of disputes within the party and creating a parallel party organ at the Ward level, among others.

The party also accused Abiante of breaching section 58, sub-section 1j of the party’s constitution.

The resolution read: “That Hon. Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante should be and is hereby suspended from the Party for not only promoting factions at the Ward level, but also belonging to a group under the guise of the Party: not being a group provided for in the Part’s Constitution. Which action is in breach of S. 58(1) (0) of the Party’s Constitution.

“That the suspension of Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante is also predicated upon his involvement in unauthorized publicity of disputes within the Party, creating a parallel Party organ at the Ward level and, his involvement in anti-party activities.

“Thereby, causing disaffection among members of the Party and threatening peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the Party at the ward level, this in breach of S.58(1)(i),(e)&(h) of the Party’s Constitution.

“Furthermore, the suspension of Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante became indispensable, putting into consideration his involvement in organising, training, equipping and encouraging the organisation, retention, training, equipping of a group of members for the purpose of employing violence, coercion and other forms of intimidation within the party, thereby breaching S. 58(1) (k) of the Party’s Constitution.

“The party at the ward states clearly that we are committed to the party and are determined to weed out all bad eggs who are acting as agents of opposition political parties to weaken our party, no matter how highly placed, and to ensure that our ward remains PDP no matter the amount of inducement or threat.”

It will be recalled that Abiante had led a protest by some groups against the presidential agreement during the political crisis between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, which put Rivers State on the edge of a major crisis in December last year.

