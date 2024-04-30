Enugu Gov. Mbah, vows to hunt down attackers of Nimbo community

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has vowed to hunt down perpetrators of Sunday night attacks in the Ugwuijoro Nimbo community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state where four people were killed while several others were seriously injured.

The attack which occurred on Sunday night was allegedly perpetrated by suspected herdsmen.

Residents who spoke to journalists on Monday said that the suspected herdsmen invaded the Ugwuijoro Nimbo community and attacked mourners, killing four people instantly.

Mbah who visited the affected community on Monday, condemned the attack and promised to “identify, track, capture the culprits and bring them to justice,” to serve as a deterrent to others.

Mbah who described the attack as “malicious and unacceptable”, said anyone involved in the attack will be brought to book while pledging government support for the victims and their families.

In a series of tweets on his verified X handle, @PNMbah, on Monday night, the governor said:

“I was at Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani, Enugu State, earlier today following the attack that claimed four lives.

“This dastardly act saddens me greatly. It is malicious and unacceptable to us as a state, and we shall do all we can to identify, track, capture the culprits, and bring them to justice.

“Our primary purpose as government is to guarantee the security and the welfare of Ndi Enugu, and that we must do. We do not want our people to live in fear.

“Therefore, we will continue to deploy everything within our powers to ensure that they are protected.

“To my dear people of the Nimbo, I deeply empathise with you. I have noted your recommendations and requests, including the need for representation in government and strengthening of local security resources. These will be addressed as promised.

“I assure you that we will not abandon you. Our government will cater for the survivors and families of the victims of this attack.

“We shall award scholarships to the children of the victims and offer employment opportunities to their family members in need of jobs.

“But more importantly, let it be known that we will never have to go through this again. Enough is enough.”

