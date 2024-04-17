Enugu Neighbourhood Watch operatives shoot popular restaurant owner dead

Members of the Enugu State Neighbourhood Watch have allegedly shot dead one Oforma popularly known as Ofor Onye Ofe Olubu.

The victim, who is a popular restaurant owner, was reportedly killed at Ogrute roundabout in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday night.

A video of the incident, circulating on social media, showed a security vehicle belonging to the neighbourhood watch group going up in flames as it was reportedly set ablaze by irate youths who trooped out to confront the security operatives following the brutal murder of Oforma.

According to an eyewitness, the security team had gone to arrest someone in Offor’s restaurant, but were resisted. The situation snowballed into a fight between the restaurant owner and the security operatives.

“In the ensuing fracas, he was shot in the back by one of the security operatives,” an eyewitness who spoke to Journalists under the condition of anonymity noted.

READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill PDP secretary in Zamfara

The eyewitness went ahead to say that the security men ran away when they saw that the restaurant owner had died. While running, they abandoned their vehicle which was later set ablaze by the angry youths.

The victim was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital Ogrute where he was confirmed dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

A group known as Concerned Igboeze North Youths (CINY), however, confirmed the development in a post on social media on Tuesday morning.

The post reads: “We lost him. The guy that was allegedly shot dead by Igboeze North Security personnel. St Mary’s hospital Doctor at Ogrute confirmed him dead.

“This is so bad to say RIP. A breadwinner is gone; a father is gone; someone’s husband is gone; someone’s son; Uncle, brother, in-law etc is gone.”

They called on Igboeze North political leaders, the police, the Chairman of the local government, the state government and other relevant authorities to begin an urgent investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now