PSG clinch 10th Ligue 1 title in 11yrs after Monaco lost

Paris St-Germain have won the French Ligue 1 on Sunday after rivals Monaco fell to a 3-2 defeat against Lyon.

PSG are 12 points clear and cannot be caught with just three games remaining.

The triumph means that the Paris club have now won 12 Ligue 1 titles, and their 10th in the past 11 years.

PSG had the chance to seal the title with victory on Saturday but could only manage a draw against relegation-threatened Le Havre.

Luis Enrique’s side will now turn their attentions to winning the club’s first Champions League trophy.

They face Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals next month.

