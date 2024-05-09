International
Slovenia to recognise Palestine
The Slovenian government has begun the procedure for recognition of the State of Palestine to help end the violence in Gaza.
The country’s Prime Minister, Robert Golob, disclosed this at a media briefing on Thursday in Ljubljana.
He said: “Atrocities that we see in Gaza every day are inadmissible and have to stop.”
The PM added that Slovenia’s government coalition which comprised three center-left parties was united on the plan to recognise the State of Palestine.
He expressed hopes other countries would follow Slovenia.
The Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tanja Fajon, said on the X platform that the government would send a formal request to the parliament to recognise the State of Palestine by June 13.
She wrote: “I am pleased that the government has taken a decisive and irreversible step in the process of recognising Palestine.
“Slovenia thus sends a clear message on the urgency of Middle East peace and a two-state solution.”
Over 100 students from Ljubljana University’s Faculty of Social Sciences protested on the premises for the second day in a row on Thursday.
The students were calling on the university to issue a clear condemnation of the genocide in Gaza and end any cooperation with Israel’s Bar Ilan University.
