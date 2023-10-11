169 Israel soldiers killed in war with Hamas so far

The Israeli military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, disclosed on Wednesday that at least 169 Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting with the Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist group.

Hamas had launched an attack on Israel which prompted the Israeli forces to embark on reprisal bombings in Palestine.

“As of this morning, we’ve informed the families of 169 fallen IDF (army) soldiers,” Hagari told Journalists.

The military spokesman noted that the families of 60 people kidnapped and taken to Gaza have been contacted.

He noted that no new infiltrations by Gaza militants had been reported over the past two days, adding, that “hundreds of bodies” of slain gunmen had still not been cleared from the border.

“This shows the scope of fighting in the area. They intended on conquering the territory, they weren’t planning on raiding and returning to Gaza.

“There are individuals who have remained in the field… Over the past day, we’ve killed 18 terrorists,” he said.

The Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday which had led to no fewer than 1,200 people confirmed dead in its worst attack in its 75 year history.

