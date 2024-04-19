Israel launches airstrikes on Iran, motive unclear

In a significant escalation of tensions, Israel carried out airstrikes on targets within Iran on Thursday according to US officials.

The exact nature of the strikes and the targets remain unclear. Iranian officials have downplayed the attack, though reports suggest explosions near the city of Isfahan.

The United States confirmed the Israeli action but has not provided any details on the targets or the purpose of the strikes. Tensions between Israel and Iran have been simmering for years, with Israel viewing Iran’s nuclear program as an existential threat. Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons.

The apparent attack came less than a week after Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel in response to an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria that killed seven Iranian officials on April 1.

Since those Iranian strikes, largely unsuccessful, Israel has been weighing its response amid strong pressure from the US and other western supporters to avoid a further dangerous escalation in the tit-for-tat attacks.

Israel’s N12 news channel reported that Israel had also struck targets in Iraq and Syria, and explosions were reported in both those countries.

Iranian state media sought to reassure Iranians on Friday morning that the country did not face a major threat.

The Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) suggested that the aerial incursions had involved mini-drones.

This latest development comes amidst a period of heightened regional instability. The US embassy in Jerusalem has reportedly restricted movement for government personnel and their families.

