Iranian Police Chief sentenced to death for killing protester in 2022 unrest

An Iranian court has sentenced a police chief, Jafar Javanmardi, to death for the fatal shooting of a protester during the nationwide demonstrations in 2022.

The protests erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in custody after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s dress code for women.

Javanmardi, who served in northern Iran, was arrested in December 2022. According to the lawyer representing the victim’s family, Majid Ahmadi, Javanmardi was found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to death under the Islamic law of retribution, known as “qisas.” Human rights groups have criticized the fairness of trials in Iran, particularly those related to the protests.

On March 8, a report by the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission said Iran’s “repression of peaceful protests” and “institutional discrimination against women and girls” has led to human rights violations, some of which amount to crimes against humanity.

“The mission has established that many of the serious human rights violations amount to crimes against humanity – specifically those of murder; imprisonment; torture; rape and other forms of sexual violence; persecution; enforced disappearance and other inhumane acts,” it said.

This case comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding the 2022 protests. While Iranian authorities have cracked down on dissent, arresting and imprisoning demonstrators, this verdict marks a rare instance where a security official has been held accountable for protester deaths. It remains to be seen whether the sentence will be carried out or if Javanmardi will be granted an appeal.

