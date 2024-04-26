Sports
Slot set to succeed Klopp at Liverpool as Feyenoord agree £9.4m fee
Arne Slot is set to replace Jurgen Klopp after the latter leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.
Klopp had in January this year, announced he would leave the Anfield club in the summer.
Liverpool have agreed a £9.4m agreement with Feyenoord £7.7m plus a possible £1.7m in add-ons.
The Reds will now take steps to agree a contract with the 45-year-old before he is officially appointed.
Read Also: Ndidi, Iheanacho return to Premier League with Leicester
Slot led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, while this season they have won the Dutch Cup and are set to finish second in their league.
Klopp, who had no role in the process to recruit his replacement, said at a news conference on Friday there is much to admire about the way Slot’s teams approach the game.
“I like the way his team play football. All the things I hear about him as a guy say he’s a good guy,” Klopp said.
“I like that a lot – good guy, good coach and looking forward for the club if he is the solution. I’m more than happy, it sounds all really good.”
