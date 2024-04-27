Missing AFCON my most painful career moment —Boniface

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has tagged his absence from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as the most painful moment of his career.

Boniface, who had joined the Nigerian team during the camping, could not make it to the finals after he picked up an injury.

The Bayer Leverkusen star was one of the players tipped to make huge impact at the continental flagship competition hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

But he was denied a chance to feature by an adductor injury sustained few days to the start of the competition, and was replaced by Paul Onuachu.

Read Also: Nigeria’s Boniface wins historic Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen

“It was difficult, one of the most painful moments of my career – not only the injury itself, but of course also my absence from the Africa Cup of Nations and some important Bundesliga games,” Boniface told Transfermarkt.

“But that’s football, you have ups, you have downs. It’s about your attitude, your mindset. You need the right people around you in moments like this. I had the support of the club – that was important.”

The Super Eagles went on to reach the final of the competition and settled for silver medals after they were beaten by the hosts.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now