Leverkusen maintain unbeaten run with stoppage-time equaliser vs Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten run in all competitions this season with a stoppage time equalizer against Dortmund on Sunday.

The Bundesliga champions have gone unbeaten since the start of the season, and already have a title to show for it.

The Xabi Alonso boys had won the German league last week with a thrilling 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, with five games left.

Having won the league, they and now aim to record the first unbeaten campaign in the Bundesliga.

Josip Stanisic scored the stoppage-time equaliser as they recorded a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund, whose Niclas Fullkrug had opened scoring on 81 minutes.

“We just don’t want to lose,” Alonso told DAZN.

“The goal was very emotional, celebrating with the fans was very nice and it means a lot to us all.

“We’re still waiting for our big party. Now we’ll recover a bit and then prepare well for Stuttgart [next Saturday], which will be a very exciting game.”

Leverkusen are already in the semifinal of the Europa League.

