Court restrains police from arresting Kano APC ward officers behind Ganduje’s suspension

Justice Yusuf Ubale of the Kano State High Court on Friday granted restrained the Nigeria Police from arresting the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward officers behind the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The executives of Ganduje ward in Dawakin-Tofa local government area of Kano State recently suspended Ganduje.

In a consolidated order, the judge also restrained the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the party executive committee in Kano from using security operatives to arrest or detain the ward executives pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

The ex parte motion jointly filed by Jafar Adamu and 10 others and Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani Barguma-led factional ward officers through their counsel, Shamsu Jibrin, is seeking the protection of their fundamental human rights as guaranteed by the constitution.



The applicants listed the Kano State police command, APC, APC NWC, Kano APC state executive committee, and Ganduje as respondents in the suit.

The judge said: “An interim order of injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents in the two consolidated suits, their officers, agents, privies, or any other officer serving under them from inviting, arresting, harassing or detaining the applicants in respect of the subject matter of the suit, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.

“It is further ordered that interim order for the motion on notice and all other processes in these suits shall be served on all the respondents, timeously and before the next adjourned date.”

He adjourned the case till June 5 for hearing of the motion on notice.

