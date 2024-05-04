Politics
LP guber candidate, Akpata, ‘attacks’ Edo Gov Obaseki over selective swearing-in of judges
The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has launched a scathing attack on Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for the delayed swearing-in of newly appointed judges.
In a statement released through his X handle on Saturday, Akpata condemned what he called “unconscionable delay” and “reprehensible conduct” by the governor.
Akpata’s tweet takes aim at two key issues:
• Delayed Swearing-in: Akpata criticizes the “unconscionable delay” in swearing in the judges. The National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended eight judges in June 2023, but Governor Obaseki only swore in five on Friday, after an 11-month delay.
• Selective Swearing-in: Akpata further condemns the governor’s decision to “unilaterally select and swear in only five out of the eight recommended judges.” The rationale behind selecting only five and the criteria used remain unclear.
The tweet reads in full, “I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the reprehensible conduct of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State. Firstly, for the unconscionable delay in swearing in new judges for the Edo State High Court 11 months after they were recommended by the National Judicial Council as far back as June 2023. Secondly, for the inexplicable decision to unilaterally select and swear in only five out of the eight recommended judges.
“For nearly a year, these eight legal professionals languished in an unconscionable career limbo, with those previously in private practice suffering immense financial hardship through loss of earnings as they could not practise law as private practitioners having been recommended for appointment to the Bench, To subject any human being or public servant, let alone prospective guardians of justice, to such indignities is totally unacceptable.
“And now, by swearing in only five out of the eight recommended judges without any reason or explanation, Governor Obaseki has further rubbed salt into the injury, riding roughshod over another arm of government in clear violation of the principles of separation of powers and in the process, leaving the other three Judges and their families in a precarious dilemma.”
Akpata’s forceful language, calling the Governor’s conduct “reprehensible,” underscores the NBA’s deep concern over the situation. The delay in swearing-in judges likely creates a backlog of cases and hinders access to justice for Edo residents.
The NBA and the public will likely be closely monitoring the situation, awaiting governor Obaseki’s response, an explanation for the delay, and the swearing-in of the remaining recommended judges.
