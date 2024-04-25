Fire razes four shops in Edo

Fire on Wednesday destroyed four shops opposite the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Edo State.

The fire which started at about 2:00 p.m., emanated from one of the shops dealing on hospital and laboratory equipment and later spread to other shops in the building.

Men of the Federal Fire Service and their counterparts from University of Benin and UBTH battled to put out the fire without luck.

One of the shop owners, Mr. Sunday Madubuko, told journalists on Friday the fire started from a laboratory equipment shop.

He said: “The sales girl of the laboratory shop where the fire started from ran to my shop telling me that fire is burning in their office, I told her I don’t have fire extinguisher. Before I knew it, the fire extended to my Boutique.

“All l know is that the fire started from the laboratory shop and spread to other shops. The cause of the fire, I still do not know. What I lost in the inferno are goods worth over N20 million.”

