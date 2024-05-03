Wike reconciles with Magnus Abe, promotes unity in Rivers APC

In a significant development, Magnus Abe and Nyesom Wike, two prominent political figures in Rivers State, have put an end to their long-standing rift.

Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, rode alongside Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a special thanksgiving ceremony for Chief Tony Okocha, a key figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission, on Thursday.

Abe, who also represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the Ninth National Assembly, announced his return to the APC.

Abe publicly declared that he had made peace with Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor of Rivers State. He also praised Wike’s commitment to unity, saying, “His style is direct, truthful, and sincere, and it will create a united team.”

He expressed gratitude to Wike for his genuine approach to reconciliation, stating that he could have easily continued to fuel the conflict but instead chose to prioritize unity. He emphasized that the disagreements within the party are now “over and gone for good” and that the “oxygen for conflict has been extinguished.”

“I want to publicly thank the minister; he could have behaved like other politicians –make peace with me, and still encourage me, Tony and others to continue fighting (you bring Magnus in the morning through one door, then bring Tony in the evening through the other door).

“But his style is direct, truthful and sincere, and it will create a united team. The disagreements within are over and gone for good because the oxygen for conflict has been extinguished.

“It may take a little while but the end result is that all those with us, who sincerely wish us well will go with us and toe the path of unity because we all know that it is the right way to go,” he stated.

The gesture of unity between Abe and Wike is seen as a significant step towards healing the divisions within the APC in Rivers State. Abe’s statement suggests that the party is now on a path towards unity, and those who genuinely support the party will follow suit.

