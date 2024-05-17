Metro
Doctor jailed one year over failed plastic surgery in Lagos
Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday sentenced the founder of MedContour Services, Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, to one year in prison over the death of one Nneka Onwuzuligbo.
Adepoju was arraigned by the state government for conducting a failed plastic surgery that led to the death of Onwuzuligbo in 2020.
She was however given an option of ₦100,000 fine by the judge.
A former Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera confirmed the development in a post on his X handle.
“Today is a day of pride for me that I prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice.
“Though I have left, the case has ended in a conviction, strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise.
“This is how society should work and grow
“Anu Adepoju and her medical practice were convicted on all five counts charged by FCCPC.
“The wheel of justice may grind slowly, but we must see it through. Good day for consumers of professional services,” Irukera wrote.
