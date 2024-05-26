Tinubu hails Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway as symbol of hope, unity, prosperity

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a symbol of hope, unity, and prosperity for Nigerians.

The 700 km Lagos-Calabar coastal road is intended to link Lagos to Cross River, passing through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states before ending in Cross River.

The project has come under heavy criticism by Nigerians because of the demolition of some buildings, with many believing the timing is inappropriate.

The President made the remarks in Lagos during the inauguration of the project and several others to commemorate his first year in office.

According to him, the 10-lane road initiative was a significant achievement in the country’s journey toward progress and development.

He said the kickoff of the 700 km superhighway project represents a crucial step in our efforts to enhance connectivity, facilitate economic growth, and improve the quality of life for our people.

He said: “This project is more than just a road – it is a symbol of hope, unity, and prosperity. It will connect our communities in nine states, foster trade and commerce, boost tourism, and create new opportunities for generations to come.

“A similar road in Ireland, called the Wild Atlantic Way, 2,600km long is expected to fetch 3 billion euros a year in tourism revenues.

“I want to express my gratitude to the team of engineers, workers, and stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to bring us to this point. Your dedication and expertise are the driving force behind the take-off of this project.”

President Tinubu further emphasized the significance of safety, sustainability, and social responsibility, urging stakeholders to collaborate to ensure that this project benefits all and leaves a lasting legacy for future generations.

“This is not only a legacy project of this administration but a dream come true that will connect some neglected towns and cities along the coastal route. Over time it has been noticed that both Tin Can Island and Apapa ports are becoming shallower thereby limiting the size of ships that can berth at those strategic ports.

“It is pertinent to note that the Lagos State Government in partnership with private investors developed Lekki Deep Sea Port which does not have a link road. It is however obvious that this development will open up businesses and investment along the project corridor.

“The potential of this road is enormous because it will have two spurs which will link up with Sokoto – Badagry Expressway which is under procurement and African Trade Route which connects South East to Cameroon thereby connecting every region of the country.”

President Tinubu also appealed for the understanding of the general public, particularly those whose properties and means of livelihood will be affected by this landmark project.

“It is worthy to state that the model of EPC+F( Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Plus Finance) which the ministry is adopting is commendable. This sees the Federal Government investing while waiting for private investors to bring on board their counterpart funds.

“I commend the Honourable Minister of Works and the staff of the Ministry who are ensuring that the contractor delivers good quality work.

”I further crave the understanding of the general public, especially those whose properties and sources of livelihood will be impacted by this iconic project. We all make some sacrifices to enable our country to grow. But be rest assured: this government is a compassionate government that cares for you and will do the utmost to offer succour, by way of compensation.”

