15 people injured in Lagos multiple accidents

At least 15 passengers sustained injuries in multiple accidents in the Ojota area of Lagos on Thursday.

The Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement in Ikeja.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the accident was reported via the state’s toll-free emergency numbers 767 and 112.

He said: “LASEMA’s Response Team from the Command and Control Centre, C3, Alausa, rushed to the scene.

“They arrived at the scene of the multiple collisions which involved three vehicles under the Ojota Interchange Bridge at 11.40 hrs.

READ ALSO: Four dead, 10 injured in Enugu auto crash

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the accident involved a BRT bus with registration number EXY-167XY, an articulated truck, with an unknown registration number, and an 18-seater commercial bus, with registration number, JJJ-439YG.

“The articulated truck was laden with a 40-feet container.

“Further investigations revealed that the articulated truck, while heading inward Ketu, suddenly lost control on motion.

“The truck skidded off its lane and collided with the BRT bus headed inward Ojota from the opposite direction.

“The BRT subsequently skidded off its lane into the service lane and collided with the yellow commercial bus.

“15 people were injured. No critical injuries were sustained and fatalities were recorded.

“The BRT bus suffered significant damage to the front and rear ends and the tractor head of the truck was also damaged,” he said.

He added that the injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Four of the victims were attended to by the agency’s pre-hospital care team alongside the Lagos State Ambulance Service at the incident scene.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now